LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $16,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 882.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 94,173 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth $640,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $435,594.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUSHA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $50.48 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.95 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 17.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 18.23%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

