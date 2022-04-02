LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.
NYSE:LXP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,264,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
