LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,264,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,013,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.