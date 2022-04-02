Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Update

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MCN opened at $7.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

