Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MMP. Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.61. 637,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

