Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) PT Raised to $52.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.71. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

