Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.60. 266,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 114.43%. The company had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $2,157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,010 shares of company stock worth $6,403,425 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 68,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

