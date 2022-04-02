Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MLVF opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.75 million, a P/E ratio of -412.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Malvern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40.

Malvern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MLVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 303,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 105,831 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,134,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp (Get Rating)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malvern Bancorp (MLVF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.