ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Major Shareholder George J. Pedersen Sells 9,384,843 Shares

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $86.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.57. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. ManTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ManTech International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ManTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANT. StockNews.com began coverage on ManTech International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

