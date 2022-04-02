Maple One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.86 Million (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Maple has a market capitalization of $223.51 million and $5.86 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can currently be bought for approximately $50.59 or 0.00110222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00037945 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00108295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Maple Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars.

