Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Short Interest Update

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,830,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the February 28th total of 8,390,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $35.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.96. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,039,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,288 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 39,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 195,439 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 22,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

