MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Get MarineMax alerts:

HZO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $38.56 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $852.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in MarineMax by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MarineMax by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in MarineMax by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.