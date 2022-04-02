Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Marriott International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Marriott International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,924,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,127,000 after purchasing an additional 192,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marriott International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,234,000 after purchasing an additional 382,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marriott International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,984,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,948,000 after purchasing an additional 163,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAR traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.68. 1,900,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.78. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

