Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Stephens

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MRTN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

MRTN traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,735. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.87. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,519,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after acquiring an additional 389,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,035,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,692,000 after purchasing an additional 206,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,621,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 427,027 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after purchasing an additional 213,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 49,528.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

