Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $385.06 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $329.69 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.