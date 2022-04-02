Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRE. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Martinrea International from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.75.

Martinrea International stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.79. The company had a trading volume of 307,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,926. The firm has a market cap of C$706.43 million and a PE ratio of 19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$7.84 and a one year high of C$14.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.66.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$859.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

In other news, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.10 per share, with a total value of C$89,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$541,873.80. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,568,400. Insiders purchased 760,900 shares of company stock worth $7,569,620 over the last three months.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

