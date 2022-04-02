Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.53.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.31.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $2,371,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,055 shares of company stock worth $10,702,806. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.