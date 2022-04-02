Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) PT Lowered to $110.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average is $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masonite International will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 277,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 582,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

