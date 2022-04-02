Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $31.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.22.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,084,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,279,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in Mattel by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,123,000 after buying an additional 1,878,547 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Mattel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.47. Mattel has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

