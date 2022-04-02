Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Shares Down 1.7%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 13,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 43,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in Scandinavia, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

