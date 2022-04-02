McDonald Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of BATS:IYJ traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $105.45. The company had a trading volume of 43,423 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.52.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

