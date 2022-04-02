McDonald Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 53,473 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLES traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 37,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.56. Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $41.45.

