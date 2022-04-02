McDonald Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,280 HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCM Defender 100 Index ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,138,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,631,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in HCM Defender 100 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCM Defender 100 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

Get HCM Defender 100 Index ETF alerts:

QQH stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,262. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06. HCM Defender 100 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.87.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCM Defender 100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCM Defender 100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.