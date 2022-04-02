McDonald Partners LLC Buys Shares of 737 SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 167,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 89,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 54,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter.

SPMD stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.45. 840,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,107. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

