McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.32.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,198. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $185.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.25 and its 200 day moving average is $250.28.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.