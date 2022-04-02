Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $197.81

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 197.81 ($2.59) and traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.75). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.75), with a volume of 177,368 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Mears Group in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Mears Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 200.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 197.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £233.00 million and a P/E ratio of 3.90.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.