Medaro Mining (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 0.59 and last traded at 0.58. Approximately 110,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 244,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.56.

Get Medaro Mining alerts:

About Medaro Mining (OTCMKTS:MEDAF)

Medaro Mining Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire interests in the Superb Lake lithium and gold property that consists of eight mining cell claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medaro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medaro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.