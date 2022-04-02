Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.17.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of MTH traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.18. The stock had a trading volume of 496,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,454. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $78.58 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $1,414,565.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $2,436,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 230.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 26,806 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 118.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.