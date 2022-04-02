Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.17.
MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of MTH traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.18. The stock had a trading volume of 496,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,454. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $78.58 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $1,414,565.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $2,436,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 230.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 26,806 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 118.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)
Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.