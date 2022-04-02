Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

NASDAQ MESO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.30. 34,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,474. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

