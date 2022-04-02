Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.
NASDAQ MESO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.30. 34,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,474. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Mesoblast Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.
