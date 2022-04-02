Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.38

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.38 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 19.13 ($0.25). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 19.20 ($0.25), with a volume of 116,320 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.87 million and a PE ratio of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

About Metal Tiger (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

