Mettalex Price Reaches $0.61 on Top Exchanges (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $681,575.93 and $339,978.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mettalex has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001302 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049519 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.22 or 0.07477905 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,615.15 or 1.00218870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00047043 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8

Buying and Selling Mettalex

