M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MGPUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&G from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of M&G from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of M&G to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 275 ($3.60) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&G has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.70.

OTCMKTS MGPUF remained flat at $$2.84 during trading hours on Friday. 65 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,778. M&G has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

