MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

MGEE stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,801. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $69.23 and a 12 month high of $82.95.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 17.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Possin acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in MGE Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in MGE Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 28,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

