MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th.
MGEE stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,801. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $69.23 and a 12 month high of $82.95.
In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Possin acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in MGE Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in MGE Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 28,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
