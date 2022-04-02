MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 959,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of MGP opened at $39.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 26.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.75%.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

