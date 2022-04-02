Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.97 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) will post sales of $48.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.59 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $41.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year sales of $198.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.11 billion to $199.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $226.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $222.14 billion to $231.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.42. The stock had a trading volume of 27,110,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,202,934. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.09. Microsoft has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

