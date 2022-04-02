Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $109.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.27. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $77.31 and a twelve month high of $121.43.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.04%.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $316,862.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,506 shares of company stock worth $575,617 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

