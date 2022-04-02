Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

MSEX stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.27. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $77.31 and a 12 month high of $121.43. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.04%.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $50,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $103,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

