Mirror Protocol (MIR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $49.44 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003728 BTC on major exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $134.23 million and approximately $49.44 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049381 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.52 or 0.07465365 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,238.42 or 0.99836467 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00046344 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

