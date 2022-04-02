Mitchell Capital Management Co. Decreases Stake in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its stake in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in adidas were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 78.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in adidas by 30.5% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its position in adidas by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in adidas during the third quarter valued at $366,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADDYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($373.63) to €315.00 ($346.15) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.75.

Shares of adidas stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.31. The company had a trading volume of 66,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,187. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.79. adidas AG has a twelve month low of $93.86 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

