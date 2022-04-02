Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 2,697 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

FISV stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $102.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,170,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,541. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.