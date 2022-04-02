Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

MITK has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Shares of MITK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Mitek Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

