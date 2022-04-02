Mithril Price Tops $0.0438 on Top Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $43.80 million and $8.60 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013180 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.13 or 0.00244403 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

