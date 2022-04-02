Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 919 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,362 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. 15,009,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,019,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.