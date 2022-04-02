Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes Position in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in USHG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in USHG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in USHG Acquisition by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in USHG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USHG Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,212. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. USHG Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

