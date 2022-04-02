Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Announces Earnings Results

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

Shares of MFON stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.84. Mobivity has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.

Get Mobivity alerts:

About Mobivity (Get Rating)

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.