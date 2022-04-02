Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,570 John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,482 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 163,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter.

JHMD stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.79. 33,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,980. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15.

