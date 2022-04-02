Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 600 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after acquiring an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,587,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,253,000 after acquiring an additional 150,554 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $6.66 on Friday, hitting $226.71. 1,124,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

