Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 291,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 71,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.48. 2,140,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,542. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22.

