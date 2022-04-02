Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $454.79. 5,257,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,668,043. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $442.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $404.91 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

