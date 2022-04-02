Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $236,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786,406 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,549 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.99. 8,192,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,638,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $109.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

