Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,573,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after buying an additional 333,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

ABCL traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,982. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of -1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $36.05.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. AbCellera Biologics’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John S. Montalbano bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Veronique Lecault bought 230,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $1,998,632.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 260,789 shares of company stock worth $2,265,033 over the last ninety days. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABCL shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

